LifeStance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $252.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.02 billion.

