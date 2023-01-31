Commvault: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) _ Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $310,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.7 million.

