Aaon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $36.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $266 million in the period.

Aaon shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $96.28, a climb of 92% in the last 12 months.

