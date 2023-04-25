First Quantum Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported profit of $75 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF