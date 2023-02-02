Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) _ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $50.3 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $957.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $928.5 million.

