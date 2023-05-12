First Keystone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

