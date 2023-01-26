West Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported profit of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.4 million, or $2.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.9 million.

