Garmin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $293.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $973.6 million, or $5.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.86 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRMN