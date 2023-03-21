HealthEquity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $209,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $233.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $26.1 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $861.7 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.74 to $1.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $960 million to $975 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HQY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HQY