Kinder Morgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $679 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMI