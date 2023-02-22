Wolverine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $361.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $4.59. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $665 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $188.3 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.68 billion.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.65 billion.

