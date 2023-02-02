Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $204 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $2.99 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.51 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.37 billion, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $623 million, or $9.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.76 billion.

