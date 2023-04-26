Kilroy Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, said it had funds from operations of $146 million, or $1.22 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.17 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $56.6 million, or 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $292.8 million in the period.

Kilroy Realty expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

