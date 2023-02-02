Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Thursday reported earnings of $485,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATI