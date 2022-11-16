Golden Ocean Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) _ Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $104.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $282 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $195.6 million.

