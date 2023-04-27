Carlisle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Thursday reported net income of $101.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

