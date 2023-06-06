Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $394.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $375 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX