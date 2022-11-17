Post Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $83.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $756.6 million, or $12.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.85 billion.

