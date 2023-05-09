Broadmark Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.68. A year ago, they were trading at $7.66.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRMK