Buckle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $61.4 million.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $332.3 million in the period.

Buckle shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKE