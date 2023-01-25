TriCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) _ TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.3 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of $1.09 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $114.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.4 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $409 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBK