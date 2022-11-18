Spectrum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14.8 million.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $749.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.6 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

