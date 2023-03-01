Healthcare Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $159.8 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $35.8 million, or 9 cents per share.

The medical office building real estate investment trust posted revenue of $338.1 million in the period.

