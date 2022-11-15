MediWound: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) _ MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDWD