Madrigal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.9 million in its first quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.98 per share.

