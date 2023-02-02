Lazard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Lazard Ltd (LAZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $42.4 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $731.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $671 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $357.5 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ