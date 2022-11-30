Five Below: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $645 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.71 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion.

