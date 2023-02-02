Strattec Security: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $113.2 million in the period.

