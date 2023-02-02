Apple: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $30 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $117.15 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.21 billion.

Apple shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $150.82, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

