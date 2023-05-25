Autodesk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $161 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.55 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.74. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.66.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.27 billion.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.07 to $7.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.46 billion.

Autodesk shares have risen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $197.94, an increase of 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK