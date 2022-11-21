Noah: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period.

