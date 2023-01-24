UMB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $100.2 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $492.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $370.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $431.7 million, or $8.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF