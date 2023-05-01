BlackRock Kelso: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $4.09.

