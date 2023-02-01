Benchmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $750.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.2 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $680 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Benchmark shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.66, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

