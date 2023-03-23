Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $179.8 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC