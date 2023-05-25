Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $9.73 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.21 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM