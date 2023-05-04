NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 million.

