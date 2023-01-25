ADP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) _ Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $813.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

ADP shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 16%. The stock has climbed nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADP