FNF Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNF