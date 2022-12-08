Express: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Express Inc. (EXPR) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $34.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $434.1 million in the period.

Express expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 to $1.22 per share.

