MSCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $215 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $576.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $870.6 million, or $10.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

