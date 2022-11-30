Pure Storage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $676.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $671.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $810 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTG