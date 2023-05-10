Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $852 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $846.4 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products expects full-year earnings to be $1.30 to $1.41 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REYN