Woodward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) _ Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $618.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.8 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD