Verint: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $216.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $217.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217 million.

