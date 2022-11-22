Movado: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) _ Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $211.4 million in the period.

Movado expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $750 million.

