Woodward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) _ Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $54 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $640 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171.7 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Woodward expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.75 billion.

