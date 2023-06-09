AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Yirendai: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    June 9, 2023 GMT

    BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Friday reported profit of $62.2 million in its first quarter.

    The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

    The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $143.6 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.