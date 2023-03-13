Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $35.6 million, or $2.73 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $316.6 million.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.53 per share.

