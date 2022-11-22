Autodesk: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $198 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.77 to $1.83. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.66.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.27 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.56 to $6.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion.

Autodesk shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $208.90, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK